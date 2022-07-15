Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.14) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

LON VOD traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.78 ($1.52). 56,472,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,669,531. The company has a market cap of £35.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,129.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

