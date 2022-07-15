Vonage (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Up to $19.65

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.95. Vonage shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 239,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Vonage Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66.

Vonage ( NYSE:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

