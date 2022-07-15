Vox.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,969.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $67,228.92 and $39,969.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 106,860 coins and its circulating supply is 75,226 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.