Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.30.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,967.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,637,000.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

