W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

