W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $421.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.05. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

