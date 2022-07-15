Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 9th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.