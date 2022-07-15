Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

