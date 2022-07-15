Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.80 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00282456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008254 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.