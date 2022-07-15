Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €75.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of NDA stock traded down €1.38 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €60.62 ($60.62). The stock had a trading volume of 166,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a one year low of €60.40 ($60.40) and a one year high of €116.85 ($116.85). The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

