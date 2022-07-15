Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDPSF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.
WDPSF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.