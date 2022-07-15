Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

