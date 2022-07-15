Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE:WTS traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

