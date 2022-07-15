WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 2.7%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 15,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
WaveDancer Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.44.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.
Insider Trading at WaveDancer
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
