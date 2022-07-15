WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 2.7%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVDGet Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 15,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

WaveDancer Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.44.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Insider Trading at WaveDancer

In related news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,854.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $158,760. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WaveDancer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.