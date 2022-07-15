Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on W. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

NYSE:W opened at $49.13 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,137. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

