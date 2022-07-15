Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.