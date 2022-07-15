Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently:

7/14/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $158.75 to $145.00.

7/5/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $145.00.

6/30/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $132.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $138.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.50 to $150.00.

5/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $132.50.

5/25/2022 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.70 on Friday, hitting $2,225.05. 79,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,247.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,526.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.