Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($29.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($39.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($39.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

G1A opened at €32.61 ($32.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

