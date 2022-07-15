Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

