Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.11. 223,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

