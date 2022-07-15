Welch Group LLC Has $44.47 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

