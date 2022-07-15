Welch Group LLC Purchases 23,032 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

