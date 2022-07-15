Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

