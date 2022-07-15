Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $130.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.