Wells Fargo & Company Trims Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Target Price to $65.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

