Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.10 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

