WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.44 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.44 million and $730,995.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

