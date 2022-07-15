Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.69

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.69 and traded as high as $37.59. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $85,666.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 85,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,816.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $88,641.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $667,790. 54.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

