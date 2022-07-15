WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 3.8%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.80. 476,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 640,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.