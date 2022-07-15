Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($64.22) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($43.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($52.33) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,375.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

