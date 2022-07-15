WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.07 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

