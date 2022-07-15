WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $14.49 Million in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,000. Huazhu Group makes up approximately 5.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huazhu Group

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after acquiring an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Stock Performance

About Huazhu Group

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. 20,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.13. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

(Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.