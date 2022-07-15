W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.88. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 20,176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

