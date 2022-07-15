Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

WYNN opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

