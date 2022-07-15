Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Broadcom Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

