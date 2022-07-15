Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

