Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group Hedge Fund Trading

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $281.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

