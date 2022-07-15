Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 2.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

