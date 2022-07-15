Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of COST opened at $511.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.28 and a 200-day moving average of $515.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

