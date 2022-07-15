Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Southern Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.