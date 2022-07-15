Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

