Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,250 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SI-BONE worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $16,445,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SI-BONE by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 645,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $369,455. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN opened at $12.20 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

