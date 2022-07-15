XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000419 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars.

