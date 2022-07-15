Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 59,796 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

