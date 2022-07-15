XYO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.19 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $83.80 million and $1.19 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

