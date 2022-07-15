Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $55,763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

