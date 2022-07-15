YENTEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $52,636.43 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,568.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.12 or 0.05790976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00248984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00650174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00071447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00500830 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

