Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,267 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,643,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,327,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.