Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Buys 98,571 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

