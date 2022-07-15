Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Institutional Trading of Vinco Ventures

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 712,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 35,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,368,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures ( NASDAQ:BBIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

